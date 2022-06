Pressly allowed a hit in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Athletics.

Pressly allowed a leadoff single to Tony Kemp, but then got Jed Lowrie to fly out before ending the inning on a Ramon Laureano double play. This was Pressly's fifth straight appearance that ended with a save, and he's logged a 7.2-inning scoreless streak. For the season, the Astros' closer is 9-for-11 in save chances with a 2.25 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB across 12 innings.