Pressly earned the save against the Rangers on Wednesday after tossing a perfect ninth inning that included two strikeouts.

Called upon to protect a 2-1 lead in the ninth, Pressly barely hesitated in retiring all three of his batters, throwing 11-of-14 pitches for strikes. The 31-year-old now sports a 4.26 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with seven saves across 14 appearances.