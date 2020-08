Pressly allowed one earned run on one hit but earned the save Thursday against the Rockies.

Pressly entered the game with a three-run cushion. He allowed a leadoff triple, but retired the next three batters he faced to lock down his third save of the season. After a rocky start to the campaign, Pressly has allowed only two earned runs across his last seven innings while striking out eight. He should serve as the Astros primary closer until Roberto Osuna (elbow) is able to return.