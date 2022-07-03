Pressly earned the win during Sunday's 4-2 victory against the Angels, striking out the side in a perfect ninth inning.

Pressly pitched the top of the ninth in a 2-2 tie and retired all three Angels via the strikeout, then became the victor when Houston walked it off in the bottom of the inning. The 33-year-old has spun four straight perfect appearances with eight total strikeouts in four innings following a disastrous outing against the Yankees on June 23. He's now converted 17 of his last 18 save chances since May 7.