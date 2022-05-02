Pressly (knee) will make a rehab appearance for Triple A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Pressly hasn't pitched since April 13 while dealing with right knee inflammation. The Astros didn't specify whether he'd need one or multiple rehab outings, so the answer may depend on how his appearance goes Tuesday. A return during this weekend's four-game series against the Tigers seems possible, though it's also possible he doesn't return until next week if he needs to pitch two or three times in the minors.