Pressly (knee) completed a bullpen session Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Pressly's ability to resume mound work seemingly puts him on track for a brief stint on the 10-day injured list. He's first eligible for reinstatement ahead of Tuesday's game against the Rockies, though he may need a couple additional days to build up before Houston is comfortable bringing the All-Star reliever back.

