Play

Pressly (knee) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros have their setup man -- one of the best in the game -- back in time to shake the rust before the postseason begins. Earlier in the year, Pressly set a major-league record with his 39th consecutive scoreless appearance (dating back to 2018), but his performance was up and down for a while there in the summer as he tried to battle through the knee issue.

More News
Our Latest Stories