Pressly (knee) threw a scoreless eighth inning on eight pitches in Wednesday's win over Oakland. He allowed one hit.

With the scoreless frame, Pressly earned his 23rd hold (second-most in baseball). It was his first appearance in close to a week -- Pressly was hit in the knee by a comebacker his last time out and manager AJ Hinch decided to stay away from him for awhile. Pressly is one of the best relievers in the game, and even in a setup role, he's roster worthy in most formats.