Pressly pitched a clean ninth inning to record his third save in Monday's 4-2 win over the Mariners.

Pressly came on to protect Houston's lead presumably because closer Robert Osuna was given the day off. Osuna had thrown 22 pitches Sunday and didn't pitch Saturday, so he should have been good to go. It could be he was given an off day after a stretch during which Osuna pitched six times in nine days and was rocked for a 7.50 ERA.