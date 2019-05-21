Pressly recorded a strikeout and his 10th hold of the season as part of a perfect eighth inning in Monday's 3-0 win over the White Sox.

Pressly hasn't allowed a run in 40 consecutive appearances and owns a flawless 22:0 K:BB through 21 innings in 2019. While Roberto Osuna will continue to garner the overwhelming share of Houston's save chances, Pressly's unparalleled ratios have made him equally or more valuable in fantasy than many lower-end closers this season.