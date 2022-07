Pressly picked up the save Thursday against the Royals. He allowed allowed zero baserunners while striking out one over one inning.

Pressly came on in the ninth with a three-run lead and retired Nicky Lopez, Ryan O'Hearn and Whit Merrifield in order to secure his 18th save. The veteran closer sports a 3.38 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP with a 24:8 K:BB across 24.0 innings this season.