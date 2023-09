Pressly allowed an unearned run on one hit and struck out one over one inning to earn the save in Friday's 2-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Pressly danced with danger after Alek Thomas reached on an error and Gabriel Moreno sent him home with an RBI double. Pressly was still able to get the job done, earning his first save since Sept. 9. The closer is up to 31 saves in 37 chances this season while logging a 3.58 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 74:16 K:BB through 65.1 innings overall.