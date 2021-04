Pressly threw a scoreless ninth inning with one strikeout Saturday against the Mariners to earn his first save of the season.

Fantasy managers no longer have to look at a goose egg from Pressly in the saves column after he closed out a 1-0 win on eight pitches (seven strikes). The Astros are currently down several star players, but Pressly is clearly fine and there will be plenty more save chances for him to come, especially when the team is back at full strength.