Pressly earned the save in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Angels, allowing one hit with two strikeouts and zero walks in a scoreless seventh inning.

The right-hander gave up a single to Alberto Pujols to start the frame, but he put down the next three batters to lock down the victory. Pressly has converted four of six save chances and has given up five runs on 12 hits with a 11:4 K:BB through 8.2 innings.