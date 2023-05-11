Pressly picked up the save during Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Angels, allowing two runs on four hits over one inning. He struck out one and did not walk a batter.

Pressly entered with a three-run lead, but he allowed four consecutive batters to reach to start the frame, including a two-run home run by Shohei Ohtani. However, the right-hander was able to settle down and retired three straight to end the inning, stranding the game-tying and go-ahead runs on base. Pressly is now 6-for-6 in save chances this season and remains Houston's top option in the ninth, but the Astros also trust Rafael Montero and Hector Neris in high-leverage, late-inning situations as well.