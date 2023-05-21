Pressly earned a save against the Athletics on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter over a scoreless inning.

Pressly allowed a one-out single but closed things out by fanning JJ Bleday with a runner on second base. The veteran closer has converted all eight of his save chances this season and has kept the opponent off the scoreboard in 13 of his past 14 appearances. He's had a few blow-ups that have led to a so-so 3.26 ERA, but his current 0.88 WHIP is a good indicator of his continued excellence.