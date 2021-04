Pressly earned the save against Seattle on Tuesday, pitching a perfect inning and striking out one.

Pressly came on in the ninth to protect a two-run lead and made quick work of the Mariners to notch his third save. The right-hander threw all 11 of his pitches for strikes and finished off the contest by whiffing Kyle Seager. Pressly has allowed only one earned run across 11 innings this season while registering a 13:2 K:BB.