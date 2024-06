Pressly struck out one and allowed one hit in a scoreless eighth inning to earn a hold Saturday against the Mets.

Pressly struggled significantly to begin the season, but he's now turned in seven straight scoreless appearances. He's picked up five holds and a save while maintaining a 6:1 K:BB in that span. Even with that stretch, Pressly has a 4.40 ERA with a 1.43 WHIP overall on the campaign.