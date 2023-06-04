Pressly allowed one earned run on two hits while striking out two across one inning in Saturday's game against the Angels.

Pressly entered the game in the ninth inning with a four-run lead, allowing two singles and a wild pitch to surrender a run. He has allowed at least one earned run in three of his last 10 appearances, though he has only one blown save in that span and has maintained a 15:1 K:BB across 10 frames. Though he's had an inconsistent start to the season, Pressly comfortably remains the Astros' closer.