Pressly struck out two batters in a perfect ninth inning to earn a save over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Pressly was called upon to protect a 7-4 lead and quickly retired the side on just 13 pitches. It was his first scoreless outing since April 27 and he's now converted all six of his save chances this season. The 32-year-old owns a 1.80 ERA and 17:3 K:BB over 15 innings.