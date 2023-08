Pressly picked up the save in Tuesday's 6-5 victory over the Marlins. He allowed one hit while striking out two in a scoreless inning.

Pressly extended his scoreless inning streak to five as he improved to 28-for-32 in save chances this year. He's allowed just two hits over his last five appearances while striking out six in that span. Pressly lowered his ERA to 2.92 with a 0.92 WHIP and 56:10 K:BB across 52.1 innings this season.