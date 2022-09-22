Pressly got the save after he pitched one inning, allowing a walk while striking out a batter in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Rays.

Pressly entered the game in the bottom of the ninth, making quick work of the first two batters he faced before walking Jose Siri with two outs. The right-hander was able to get Taylor Walls to ground out to end the contest, earning his 30th save of the season. The 33-year-old has now converted nine consecutive save chances, producing a 2.38 ERA and 0.62 WHIP with 19 strikeouts over 11.1 innings in his last 12 appearances.