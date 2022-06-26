Pressly tossed a perfect ninth inning while striking out two batters on his way to a save in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Yankees.

Pressly was called upon to finish a combined no-hitter and protect a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the ninth, successfully finishing the no-hitter while securing the save. He struck out two batters and rebounded well from the four-run blowup he had Thursday. The save was his 15th of the year and he now owns a 4.05 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with 17 strikeouts over 20 innings in 22 appearances.