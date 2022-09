Pressly (neck) still doesn't feel right, according to manager Dusty Baker, but he hasn't been shut down, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

He was previously expected to be activated from the injured list Tuesday, and it sounds like Pressly is now day-to-day with lingering neck discomfort. In the meantime, Rafael Montero should continue to work the ninth inning while Hector Neris handles the eighth.