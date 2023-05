Pressly struck out three in a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 5-2 win over the Athletics.

Pressly hasn't given up a run over his last five innings, allowing just two hits while striking out seven in that span. The Astros' closer has converted all nine of his save chances this season. He's sporting a 3.10 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 20:2 K:BB over 20.1 innings, and he has one of the most secure closer roles in the majors.