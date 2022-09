Pressly earned the save Tuesday in Detroit, striking out the side in the ninth inning of a 6-3 victory.

Facing the middle third of Detroit's lineup, Pressly needed 13 pitches to record three strikeouts. It was his 27th save of the season and second since returning from a stint on the injured list with a neck issue. Over his last 20 outings he's struck out 50 percent of the batters he's faced and compiled a 2.18 ERA, 0.48 WHIP and 36:5 K:BB in 20.2 innings.