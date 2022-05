Pressly struck out all three batters he faced in the ninth inning of Thursday's win over the Rangers.

Pressly was set to enter in a save situation, but the Astros scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Even so, he was impressive while striking out the side on just 14 pitches. Pressly has made four appearances since coming off the injured list, with his last three being scoreless. Overall, he has a 3.68 ERA with a 6:2 K:BB across 7.1 frames.