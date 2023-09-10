Pressly earned a save against the Padres on Saturday, allowing a hit and issuing a walk while striking out three batters in one inning.

Pressly got the ball in the ninth inning with the Astros up two runs. The Padres sandwiched a walk and a single around a Fernando Tatis strikeout to put the tying run on base, but Pressly rebounded by striking out Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts to escape the danger. The veteran closer thus earned his 30th save of the season, marking the second time in his career that he's reached that mark. Pressly tallied a career-best 33 saves last season.