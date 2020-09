Pressly (1-2) allowed a run on a hit and a walk over two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Athletics. He also hit a batter.

Pressly entered the game with the score tied at two. His two outs came in the form of fielder's choices, but a walkoff single from Ramon Laureano left the Astros' closer with a loss. The 31-year-old Pressly has a 4.11 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and eight saves in 17 appearances spanning 15.1 innings this season.