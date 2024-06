Pressly (0-3) allowed an earned run on one hit and one walk across one inning to take the loss Sunday against the Twins.

Pressly allowed a leadoff walk, which ultimately became the game-winning run for the Twins. He took his second loss in his last three appearances, and Pressly has allowed three earned runs in that span. Though he has had stretches of effectiveness this season, he now owns a 5.06 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across 21.1 innings.