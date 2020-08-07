Pressly (0-1) was charged with the loss and a blown save Thursday against the Diamondbacks, surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk without recording any outs.

Tasked with protecting a one-run lead in the ninth, Pressly did quite the opposite. The 31-year-old unraveled in his first save opportunity, loading up the bases and giving up a two-run, walk-off single to Kole Calhoun to end the disastrous outing. Pressly was filling in as closer with Roberto Osuna sidelined, but that role may have ended as soon as it began.