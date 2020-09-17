Pressly (1-3) was charged with the loss against the Rangers on Wednesday, recording two outs while allowing one run on two hits. He walked one and struck out one.

Pressly came into a scoreless game in the ninth inning and immediately gave up a leadoff single to Leody Taveras. He then allowed Taveras to score on a ground-rule double by Joey Gallo, giving the Rangers the lead for good. It was the third loss of the season for the right-hander, who has converted 10 saves in 13 opportunities. On the season, Pressly holds a 4.00 ERA and 1.56 WHIP.