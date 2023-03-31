Pressly (0-1) took the loss in Thursday's 3-2 loss against the White Sox. He allowed two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one over one inning.

Pressly was called upon in the ninth inning with the score tied 1-1, and he was unable to keep Chicago off the board. After retiring Oscar Colas to begin the frame, Pressly allowed three straight hitters to reach base, with Andrew Vaughn's two-run double serving as the crushing blow. The Astros were able to fight back with one run in the bottom of the ninth but couldn't get Pressly off the hook for the loss. While this was certainly not the way the veteran closer envisioned his first outing of 2023 ending, he has plenty of job security and should get the first crack at a ninth-inning save opportunity whenever that arises.