Astros' Ryan Pressly: Takes over MLB holds lead
Pressly struck out two in a perfect eighth inning to earn his 21st hold of the season Tuesday in the Astros' 9-8 win over the Rockies.
The altitude of Coors Field didn't seem to affect Pressly, who mowed down the All-Star trio of Trevor Story, David Dahl and Nolan Arenado in 13 pitches. These kind of dominant performances have been par for the course for Pressly, who earned his first All-Star appearance himself after posting a 1.43 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 43:4 K:BB over his first 37 appearances of 2019. After protecting another one-run lead, Pressly also reclaimed the MLB holds lead from the Yankees' Adam Ottavino.
