Pressly successfully protected a one-run lead to earn his 17th save of the season. Since blowing an opportunity against the Yankees on June 23, Pressly has not allowed a baserunner across three innings -- and three appearances -- while recording five strikeouts. On the season, Pressly has a 3.68 ERA and a 20:8 K:BB across 22 frames.