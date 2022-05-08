Pressly struck out one and did not allow a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Saturday against the Tigers.

Pressly made his second appearance since returning from the injured list and bounced back from a blown save in his first outing. He retired Tucker Barnhart, Derek Hill and Javier Baez on only eight pitches. He now has four saves in six opportunities this season, but he has only three strikeouts across 5.1 innings of work. Despite a bumpy start to the campaign, it appears that manager Dusty Baker remains comfortable with turning to Pressly in the ninth inning.