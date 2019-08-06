Astros' Ryan Pressly: Targeting Friday activation
Pressly (knee) is on track to return from the 10-day injured list Friday in Baltimore, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
He will have a rehab outing Tuesday with Double-A Corpus Christi, and the plan is for that to be his lone rehab appearance before getting activated this weekend. Pressly ranks in the top-15 among qualified relievers in ERA (2.03), WHIP (0.86) and K-BB% (27.7). Roberto Osuna went through a seven-game stretch from July 12 through July 24 where he gave up a run in five of seven appearances (6.75 ERA over that stretch), but he has since logged back-to-back scoreless appearances and has converted three straight save opportunities.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...