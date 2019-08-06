Pressly (knee) is on track to return from the 10-day injured list Friday in Baltimore, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

He will have a rehab outing Tuesday with Double-A Corpus Christi, and the plan is for that to be his lone rehab appearance before getting activated this weekend. Pressly ranks in the top-15 among qualified relievers in ERA (2.03), WHIP (0.86) and K-BB% (27.7). Roberto Osuna went through a seven-game stretch from July 12 through July 24 where he gave up a run in five of seven appearances (6.75 ERA over that stretch), but he has since logged back-to-back scoreless appearances and has converted three straight save opportunities.