Pressly (knee) threw 10 to 15 pitches off a mound Friday, David Barron of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pressly included a few breaking balls during his session which was thrown from about two-thirds up the slope of the mound. The next step, per manager AJ Hinch, will be a full bullpen session over the weekend. "He (Pressly) is progressing nicely," the manager said. "Better than good. He has been excellent."

