Pressly (knee) was throwing in the bullpen prior to Houston's game Wednesday against the Angels, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Pressly was placed on the injured list April 16, though the move was retroactive to April 14. He has since had fluid drained from his right knee, but he is apparently feeling well enough to resume throwing. Though no firm timetable has been set, Houston has kept open the possibility that Pressly could be activated after being sidelined the minimum 10 days.