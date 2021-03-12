site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-ryan-pressly-throws-scoreless-inning | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Ryan Pressly: Throws scoreless inning
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pressly allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning against the Mets on Thursday.
Pressly allowed a lead off single to Michael Conforto, who was eventually canceled by an inning-ending double play. The right-handed closer has made two scoreless Grapefruit League appearances.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Scott White
• 11 min read
Scott White
• 11 min read
Scott White
• 11 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read