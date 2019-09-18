Play

Pressly (knee) threw 20 pitches against hitters and took part in fielding practice prior to Tuesday's game against the Rangers, David Barron of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Astros will do their due diligence Wednesday and follow up with Pressly, whose next step could be a return to game action. The right-hander is recovering from arthroscopic surgery Aug. 23 on his right knee.

