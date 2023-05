Pressly struck out two batters in a perfect ninth inning during Friday's win over the White Sox.

With Houston up 5-1, Pressly needed just 10 pitches to retire the White Sox in order. Though it was a non-save situation, it was an encouraging rebound after he nearly blew a save against the Angels on Wednesday. He lowered his season ERA to 3.86 with a 15:2 K:BB.