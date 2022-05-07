Pressly (rest) is unavailable out of the Astros' bullpen Friday against the Tigers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

This is a fairly fluid situation in the ninth inning, so it's worth noting that while Rafael Montero may get the save chance, Pressly was not considered a viable option after throwing 21 pitches in his first game off the injured list Thursday. Granted, that was a blown save, so Pressly's role is still up in the air going forward.