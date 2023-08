Manager Dusty Baker said Pressly was unavailable for Sunday's win over the Yankees due to soreness, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Baker specified that Pressly is healthy, but the day off will provide some extra rest in conjunction with Monday's team off day. Bryan Abreu fired 1.1 scoreless frames to earn the save in Sunday's 9-7 victory. Pressly should be considered day-to-day heading into Tuesday's series opener in Baltimore.