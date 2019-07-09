Astros' Ryan Pressly: Unlikely to pitch in All-Star Game
Pressly will be used in Tuesday night's All-Star Game only in an emergency, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Pressly doesn't appear to be dealing with any type of injury, though the Astros do want to be sure their top reliever is ready to go when the second half of the season resumes Thursday against the Rangers. The right-hander earned himself an All-Star appearance by posting a sparkling 1.36 ERA and 0.78 WHIP with a 47:6 K:BB over 39.2 innings during the first half.
