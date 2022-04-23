site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Ryan Pressly: Will not be activated Sunday
Pressly (knee) will not be activated from the injured list Sunday, the Houston Chronicle reports.
Pressly is eligible to be activated Sunday, but he is not ready to get back on the field just yet, and his absence will be extended until at least sometime next week.
