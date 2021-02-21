Pressly spent the offseason working on his direction to the plate, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pressly, who is competing to be the closer or part of a closing committee, is coming off a season in which he felt out of sync. Whether it was his fastball having too much cut, inconsistency in his curveball, or a slider that looked too much like his fastball, Pressly's performance suffered. He's thrown multiple bullpen sessions at Minute Maid Park with Trackman technology, and the pitcher said everything was "spot on" and pitches were staying true. If Pressly recaptures the form of 2018 and 2019, he will be Houston's closer.