Pressly walked one and struck out two over a scoreless ninth inning in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Rockies.

Pressly, who hadn't pitched in four days, entered a non-save situation and shut the door on Colorado. All three of his appearances since coming off the paternity list have been of the non-save variety. All three featured the combination of Ryne Stanek (seventh inning), Kendall Graveman (eighth) and Pressly (ninth). The once-beleaguered Astros bullpen has become boring of late, which is fine by manager Dusty Baker. That trio of relievers have combined to pitch 13.1 scoreless innings with four hits, two walks and 19 strikeouts since the trade deadline.