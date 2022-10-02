Pressly allowed a run on a hit and two walks while striking out two over one inning to earn the save in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rays.

Pressly allowed an RBI single to Yandy Diaz in the ninth inning, but he retired pinch hitter Harold Ramirez on a lineout to end the Rays' threat. Since returning from a neck injury Sept. 9, Pressly has given up three runs in 9.2 innings while converting all seven of his save chances in that span. He has 32 saves in 36 tries this year while maintaining a 3.04 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 63:13 K:BB across 47.1 innings.