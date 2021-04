Stanek surrendered a solo home run and struck out one in one inning of Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Athletics.

Seth Brown took Stanek deep in the eighth inning, launching a 424-foot shot to right field that left the bat at 106.1 MPH. It was the first hit and run Stanek's allowed in six innings over five appearances. The right-hander has struck out eight, walked one and hit two batters.